Indoor plants and more available in Graeagle

Forever Home to open in Chester
A new business venture is opening in mid-May in Chester. “Forever Home & Outdoor,” at 168 Main St., is run…
Retail shop opens in Graeagle
Wild Pines, at 7495 Highway 89 (formerly Eco Centric), Graeagle, CA 96103, is a woman-owned retail shop for your body,…
A decade in business
Jesse Lazzarino is celebrating 10 years in business as Lazzarino Machine Works. His shop does metal fabrication, welding, CNC plasma…
Thrift store in Chester open 7 days
Another Man’s Treasure Thrift Store, located at 680 Main Street, Chester, is now open 7 days a week. Sundays through…
Plumas Bancorp relocates its corporate headquarters to Reno
Plumas Bancorp, the parent company of Plumas Bank, has relocated its corporate office to 5525 Kietzke Ln. in Reno. The…
Plumas Bank promotes Whiting to vice president
Plumas Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of John Whiting to vice president, credit administration systems manager. John joined…