Business Scene 

Indoor plants and more available in Graeagle

Stop by Olive & Fig, at 7580 Highway 89, in Graeagle, across from the clock.

According to Brooke Crumpto, their indoor plant inventory is packed with beautiful, healthy plants; artisan orders are rolling in; and they look forward to being part of the community.

Forever Home to open in Chester

A new business venture is opening in mid-May in Chester. “Forever Home & Outdoor,” at 168 Main St., is run…

Retail shop opens in Graeagle

Wild Pines, at 7495 Highway 89 (formerly Eco Centric), Graeagle, CA 96103, is a woman-owned retail shop for your body,…

A decade in business

Jesse Lazzarino is celebrating 10  years in business as Lazzarino Machine Works.  His shop does metal fabrication, welding, CNC plasma…

Thrift store in Chester open 7 days

Another Man’s Treasure Thrift Store, located at 680 Main Street, Chester, is now open 7 days a week. Sundays through…

Plumas Bancorp relocates its corporate headquarters to Reno

Plumas Bancorp, the parent company of Plumas Bank, has relocated its corporate office to 5525 Kietzke Ln. in Reno. The…

Plumas Bank promotes Whiting to vice president

Plumas Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of John Whiting to vice president, credit administration systems manager. John joined…