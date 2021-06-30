News 

Inmate death at state prison investigated as homicide

Editor

By Lassen News Staff

Officials at High Desert State Prison and the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the June 28 death of a 29-year-old inmate as a possible homicide.

According to a statement from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, at approximately 11:30 p.m., June 27, inmate Erik S. Montes alerted staff that his cellmate was unresponsive and an emergency announcement was made. CDCR reported staff arrived and began life saving measures.

The victim was transported to HDSP’s Treatment and Triage Area. At 12:07 a.m., medical staff pronounced the victim deceased. His name is being withheld at the request of his family.

Montes, who has been identified as a suspect in the case, according to the statement, was rehoused in the institution’s Administrative Segregation Unit pending the outcome of the investigation.

The victim was received from San Francisco County on March 6, 2018. He was sentenced to seven years for assault with a firearm.

Montes was received from San Mateo County on Oct. 4, 2016. He was sentenced to 28 years for second-degree attempted murder, with enhancements of inflicting great bodily injury to a victim, the Street Gang Act and resisting an officer. He also was sentenced to one year in San Mateo County for an in-prison offense of possessing or manufacturing a deadly weapon.

The HDSP Investigative Services Unit and the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office are continuing their investigation. The Office of the Inspector General has been notified.

HDSP, located in Lassen County, opened in 1995 and houses 3,283 minimum-, medium-, and maximum-custody inmates. The prison provides academic classes, vocational instruction, work assignments and rehabilitation programs and employs more than 1,200 people. For more information, visit cdcr.ca.gov

Related Posts

Lost Sierra Food Project seeks candidates for board of directors

Editor

Lost Sierra Food Project is seeking motivated individuals to apply for 1- to 2-year terms on its Board of Directors….

Annual Veterans Fishing Day a success

Editor

By Gregg Scott The Almanor Fishing Association (AFA) Annual Veterans Fishing Day on Lake Almanor was held Saturday, June 26,…

View a new episode of “7 Saturdays to a More Fire-Resistant Home”

Editor

To prepare homes for the threat of wildfire, Californians across the state are looking for affordable ways to make their…

Fourth of July weekend events around Plumas County

Editor

After a quiet 2020 due to the coronavirus, Fourth of July events are once again scheduled this year. Following is…

Backpacking trip celebrates Plumas Charter School eighth-graders

Editor

Ingrid Burke Special to Feather Publishing/Plumas News [email protected] To celebrate eighth-graders’ completion of middle school, Plumas Charter School hosted a…

Indian Valley Museum extends living history booklet deadline; hosts Cowboy Breakfast July 4

Editor

Over this past year the Indian Valley Museum has been working to collect and compile COVID life experiences, personal stories…