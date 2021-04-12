News 

Investigation continues into April 8 shooting

Editor

The investigation into the April 8 shooting on Pioneer Road near the fairgrounds in Quincy is ongoing.

Plumas News asked District Attorney David Hollister on April 12 if his office had filed any charges against a suspect in the case, and he responded that the incident is still still being investigated by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. When that investigation is complete, the information would be forwarded to his office for review.

Plumas County Sheriff’s deputies and the California Highway Patrol responded to multiple 911 calls of gunshots being fired at approximately 1 a.m. on Thursday, April 8, on Pioneer Road in Quincy (this is the road that leads to the fairgrounds).

Shots had been fired at a vehicle, as well as the garage of a residence, and a sergeant on scene located several shell casings in the street. Though there were individuals in the residence at the time, no one was injured.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a subject of interest in the incident, which is believed to be tied to a domestic issue, but is not releasing that person’s identity. The individuals involved are known to Sheriff personnel and there are restraining orders in place.

 

