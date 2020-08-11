Investigators tour site of July 29 fire

By Victoria Metcalf

Special to Plumas News

Three fire investigation agencies, an insurance company attorney for the Downtown Trailer Park, the insurance agent for the other buildings destroyed in the fire, the brewery owner, the Quincy Fire chief and others gathered today Aug. 11, at the scene of the July 29 fire in Quincy that destroyed at least two mobile homes, the crisis center, the brewery and more.

Fire inspectors were available to study the locations in an attempt to determine where the origin of the fire could be pinned.

Two first responders initially indicated that the fire originated in a mobile home in the Downtown Trailer Park, but its owners Dave and Sharon Ricetti refute that.

Ricetti told the Sacramento-based attorney for the insurance company and some of the fire inspectors that the fire originated at the Quintopia Brewery.

The investigation into the fire’s origin continues.