Is your business reopening? Let us know some details to share

Restaurants, retail stores and more are beginning to reopen across Plumas County for on-site service with new social distancing and other measures in place. Help us get the word out. We have interviewed some business owners and will be sharing that information later today, but would like to hear from more of you. So, we know you are busy, but if you have a minute, drop us a note to [email protected] and let us know what services you are offering, hours of operation, how your operation might look a little different than it has in the past, and what you are asking of your customers. Good luck as this phase of the state’s Stage 2 reopening gets underway.