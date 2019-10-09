IVCSD wins transparency award

Freshly back from Orange County and the annual Community Service Districts Association Conference in Anaheim, Jeff Titcomb has something to celebrate.

On behalf of the Indian Valley Community Services District, he accepted the association’s Transparency Award.

“I was proud to stand before the group to accept it. This award is difficult to achieve and the process is tedious and time consuming, but shows that we care about being transparent and honest in our dealings with the constituents of Indian Valley,” said Titcomb, the board clerk and office manager at the IVCSD.

“There weren’t very many [awards] of them given out at this conference, so we were proud to be one of the few accepting,” said Titcomb.

The week-long event celebrated the 50th anniversary of the California Special Districts Association with keynote speakers, book signings, food trucks and a 14-piece band.

Titcomb’s concentration however was on the district and how the learning sessions were valuable and how he could share the knowledge he gained back to the district.

It was “a very valuable opportunity to attend and so much to learn … It truly does help us to be focused, educated, and have a renewed sense of servitude to the communities in which I serve,” added Titcomb.