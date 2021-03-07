On Wednesday, February 24th, our beautiful, creative, and loving daughter and sister to four, Jadyn Marie Barker, passed away. On Wednesday, February 24th, our beautiful, creative, and loving daughter and sister to four, Jadyn Marie Barker, passed away.

Jadyn was Born in Mesa Arizona, January 27, 2007 to Jon Barker and Jennifer Turner. She leaves behind her brothers and sister: Jordan, Joel, and Jackson Turner, and Lilliana Barker. She resided in Quincy California for four years with her father and stepmother Kaylee Pfeifer. Jadyn completed 7th grade at Quincy Junior-Senior High School and was attending eighth grade.

She also leaves behind her maternal grandparents Melissa Nesbit and Dan Turner, as well as her step-grandparents Joe and Elaine Azevedo.

A drive-by memorial will be held for Jadyn at the fairgrounds in Quincy from 1-3 p.m. on March 13, 2021.