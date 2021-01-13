Jan. 12: Plumas reports 8 new cases

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, Jan. 12, that there are eight newly confirmed coronavirus cases.

The total confirmed coronavirus number of cases in the county is now 562 with 68 active cases, 25 total hospitalizations to date, and five deaths.

Following is the breakdown of today’s cases:

Two residents from the Western Region (Chester/Lake Almanor)

Two residents from the Eastern Region (Graeagle/Portola)

Four residents from the Southern Region (Quincy/American Valley)

Contact tracing is underway and if an exposed resident is identified during the investigation, the resident will be contacted by a member of the Public Health COVID-19 Response Team for further screening.

During a presentation to the Board of Supervisors today, Public Health Director Andrew Woodruff said that contact tracing remains key to the effort, and the goal is to do so within 24 hours. He said that more non-clinical staff are being used to make the calls so that clinical staff can be used to vaccinate. Public Health staff made a second trip to Redding yesterday to pick up more of the Pfizer vaccine so that all those vaccinated three weeks ago could receive their second dose.

This week the county will receive an ultra-low freezer so that it can receive the vaccine directly and serve as a hub for the area. Thus far 500 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to county residents.

