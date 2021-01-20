Jan. 19: Plumas announces 13 new cases

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, Jan. 19, that there are 13 newly confirmed coronavirus cases. Today’s count includes positive cases reported over the three-day weekend as well as those from today.

The total confirmed coronavirus number of cases in the county is now 589 with 60 active cases, and five deaths to date.

Following is the breakdown of today’s cases:

Three residents from the Western Region (Chester/Lake Almanor)

Four residents from the Eastern Region (Graeagle/Portola)

Six residents from the Southern Region (Quincy/American Valley)

Contact tracing is underway and if an exposed resident is identified during the investigation, the resident will be contacted by a member of the Public Health COVID-19 Response Team for further screening.

Plumas News is interested in talking to anyone who has/had coronavirus and is willing to share their experience. They can remain anonymous if desired. Contact Debra Moore at [email protected]

More information about COVID-19 in Plumas County can be found by calling the Public Health hotline at 283-6400 or by going to the Public Health website