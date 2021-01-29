Jan. 28: Plumas announces no new cases; but one new COVID death

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this afternoon, Jan. 28, that there are no newly confirmed coronavirus cases to report today. However, there was one death — that of man in his 80s who was under the care of a doctor and had underlying medical conditions. He was a resident of the Western Region (Chester/Lake Almanor). His death brings the total number of confirmed coronavirus deaths to six in Plumas County. Public Health said that the individual was not originally counted as positive case in the county.

The total confirmed coronavirus number of cases in the county is now 620 with 55 active cases, and six deaths to date.

The Public Health Agency now has an information portal online for Plumas County residents to sign up to be notified when it’s there turn to receive a vaccine. The site can be accessed here

In its weekly newsletter (included below) Public Health notes that it has administered 1,255 vaccines, which equates to 6.5 percent of the county’s population being vaccinated.

Plumas News is interested in talking to anyone who has/had coronavirus and is willing to share their experience. They can remain anonymous if desired. Contact Debra Moore at [email protected]ws.com.

More information about COVID-19 in Plumas County can be found by calling the Public Health hotline at 283-6400 or by going to the Public Health website