Jan. 8: Plumas announces 11 new cases

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, Jan. 8, that there are 11 newly confirmed coronavirus cases — the same amount as reported yesterday, with the Southern Region once again bearing the brunt of the cases.

The current total of confirmed coronavirus cases is now 544 with 69 active cases and five deaths.

Following is the breakdown of today’s cases:

Two residents from the Northern Region (Greenville/Indian Valley)

Two residents from the Eastern Region (Graeagle/Portola)

Seven residents from the Southern Region (Quincy/American Valley)

Contact tracing is underway and if an exposed resident is identified during the investigation, the resident will be contacted by a member of the Public Health COVID-19 Response Team for further screening.

Plumas News is interested in talking to anyone who has/had coronavirus and is willing to share their experience. They can remain anonymous if desired. Contact Debra Moore at [email protected]