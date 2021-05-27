Business Scene 

Jeffroe’s Produce & Pies reopens

Submitted

You’ll find farm fresh produce to sandwiches to fresh baked pies at Jeffroe’s Produce & Pies, now reopening at 539 Main Street, Chester. Hours are 10a.m. to 4p.m. Fridays through Sundays.

