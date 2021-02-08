11/28/1944 – 1/9/2021

Jesse J. Smith was a native and lifelong resident of Plumas County. He attended local Greenville schools, graduating from Greenville High School in 1964. He married his wife of 55 years, Anthea Taylor Smith, in Reno in 1965.

Mr. Smith worked his adult life in the lumber industry, retiring from Sierra Pacific Industries after 42 years.

He is survived by his wife Anthea Smith, of Greenville; by daughters, Tammie Mann, Norma Reinhard and Jessica Gorbet; by four siblings, seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are by Blair Mortuary, Quincy with private inurnment.