JOHN HOWARD TREAT II

John passed away April 21, 2020 from a short battle with cancer.

He was born in Verdin, France, November 13, 1960, to Jack and Rena Treat. John had several trades, some being wood carving, sheet rock, construction, equipment operator, wrangler and wagon teamster. He also had many talents, playing and singing music, dancing, jokes and entertaining.

He is survived by his son Cody Treat, step parents Ralph and Trish Wilburn, brother Tracy Wilburn, sisters Katheryne (Tootie) Treat, Audra Treat, Melodie Wilburn and Connie Rosario and cousins Kathy Williams, Jimmy Thomas, Billy Thomas, Uncle Arnie Vannier and many other relatives.

Johnny had a big heart and will be remembered by his sense of humor and his laugh. He will be missed dearly. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.