On Thursday, June 3, 2021, John Szczerby, loving husband, father, and Grandad, passed away in Coeur d’Alene, ID, surrounded by family, after a short and courageous battle with an aggressive form of cancer.

John was born on August 27, 1945 in Clovis, New Mexico to John “Jay” and Anita (Sanders) Szczerby. He went to serve his country at the age of 17 joining the US Navy in 1962. Once done with his military service in 1966, he worked at Boeing in Washington. He moved to Plumas County in the 1970s and worked various jobs while he trained to be an aircraft mechanic in Irvine, CA. John was hired as an aircraft mechanic at Nervino Airport in Beckwourth, CA. On April 19, 1985, John married Carolyn Louise Allara. In June of 1986 they welcomed their only child, daughter Jennifer Marie. Around 1990 John transitioned careers from Aircraft Mechanic to Water & Wastewater Management. He worked for G.L.C.S.D. as their Water & Wastewater Supervisor for 13 years. When he left G.L.C.S.D. he “semi-retired” yet still worked other various jobs full-time and part-time until late 2019.

John was a VERY proud father and Grandad. He was a devoted husband and dedicated family man. He enjoyed taking family vacations and attending family BBQs. John was also an avid reader, he loved to read nonfiction literature about airplanes, sports, wars and so much more. He knew a great amount of trivia about music, TV, and sports! John volunteered at his church, Holy Family Catholic Church, and he also assisted Carolyn and Jenny during their years of Girl Scouts. John had a great sense of humour, he collected comics strips and enjoyed playing practical jokes with his friends and family. John was a funny, loyal, and extremely loving man.

John is lovingly remembered by his wife, Carolyn, daughter Jenny (Bradley), and his grandchildren Ava and Wade. He will also be fondly remembered by his brother Durrell (Teri), his sisters Judie, Lynna (Steve), and Jana, by brother in-law Gene (Barbara), and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews, extended family and dear friends. John was preceded in death by his father, “Jay”, his mother , Anita, and his younger sister, Lyla.

John will be laid to rest in St. Maries, ID at the Woodlawn Cemetery on Friday, July 2nd @ 10:00am with a prayer service and military honors.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021, in Portola, CA. Time and location details are soon to come.