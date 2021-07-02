July 1: Plumas Public Health announces 3 new cases

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, July 1, that there are three new case to report — one from the Eastern Region (Graeagle/Portola) and two from the Western Region (Chester/Lake Almanor). The health agency is posting positive test results twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays. On Monday, June 28, Public Health reported just one case from the Eastern Region.

The total confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the county to date is 746. There are five active cases — three in Eastern Plumas and two in the Almanor area. There have been 45 hospitalizations and six deaths to date.

To sign up for a vaccine go to the state’s MyTurn system.

More information about COVID-19 in Plumas County can be found by calling the Public Health hotline at 283-6400 or by visiting its covid website here.


