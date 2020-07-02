July 2 Plumas Covid update

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Thursday, July 2, there are 11 confirmed cases of the virus, six of whom have recovered. Public Health considers an individual recovered when he or she has finished quarantine and is no longer showing signs or symptoms of the virus. The latest case, reported today, is an asymptomatic individual who was discovered during a mass testing event. Contact tracing is underway.

How do our neighboring counties compare?

Lassen County has 15 confirmed community cases, and 219 at the prison complex.

Sierra County remains at 1 confirmed case.

Butte County is reporting 189 confirmed cases with two deaths.

Tehama County has 88 confirmed cases with one death.

Washoe County in Nevada has 2,804 confirmed cases, and 77 deaths attributed to COVID, which is an increase of 119 cases from yesterday with one additional death. There are 1,019 active cases with 85 hospitalized and 1,827 individuals recovered.