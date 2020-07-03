July 3 Plumas COVID update; neighboring Washoe cases jump

The confirmed case count remained the same on the Plumas County Public Health Agency site this evening, Friday, July 3, with 11 confirmed cases of the virus, six of whom have recovered. Public Health considers an individual recovered when he or she has finished quarantine and is no longer showing signs or symptoms of the virus. The latest case, reported yesterday, is an asymptomatic individual who was discovered during a mass testing event. Contact tracing is underway. The map below is courtesy of the Plumas County Public Health Agency. The western area includes Chester/Lake Almanor; northern includes Indian Valley; southern includes the Quincy area; and eastern includes Graeagle, Portola and the Sierra Valley.

How do our neighboring counties compare? (Some of the information was updated, but other counties did not due to the holiday. Updated counties in Bold)

Lassen County has 15 confirmed community cases, and 219 at the prison complex.

Sierra County remains at 1 confirmed case.

Butte County is reporting 206 confirmed cases with 3 deaths. That is one more death than was reported yesterday.

Tehama County has 88 confirmed cases with one death.

Washoe County in Nevada has 3,073 confirmed cases, and 79 deaths attributed to COVID, which is an increase of 269 cases from yesterday with two additional deaths. There are 1,129 active cases with 84 hospitalized and 1,865 individuals recovered.