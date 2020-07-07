July 7 Plumas COVID update: New case announced

Public Health released information of a 12th positive case. The agency said the individual resides in Eastern Plumas County and contact tracing investigation is being conducted. No additional information was released by Public Health.

How do our neighboring counties compare?

Lassen County has 40 confirmed community cases, up from 15 cases on July 3. Prison complexes: There are 223 cases reported at the California Correctional Center and 4 cases being reported at the High Desert State Prison.

Sierra County remains at 1 confirmed case with 294 tested, nine results pending.

Butte County is reporting 268 confirmed cases, an increase of 60 since July 3.

Tehama County has 93 confirmed cases, up from 88 on July 3.

Washoe County in Nevada has 3,260 confirmed cases, and 82 deaths attributed to COVID, which is an increase of 187 cases from July 3 with three additional deaths. There are 1,130 active cases with 88 hospitalized and 2,048 individuals recovered.