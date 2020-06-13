June 12 Plumas COVID testing update

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Friday, June 12, there have been no new cases reported and all previously confirmed cases have recovered. To date there have been 943 COVID-19 tests conducted (108 during the mass testing at the fairgrounds Wednesday), with 875 testing negative, and 64 tests pending, with four confirmed cases of the virus, all of whom have recovered. Public Health considers an individual recovered when he or she has finished quarantine and is no longer showing signs or symptoms of the virus.

A note from Public Health: 108 people were tested during the mass testing event 6/10/20. NOT ALL INFORMATION FROM THE 108 PEOPLE TESTED HAS BEEN ENTERED INTO OUR SYSTEM YET, THEREFORE, THE COUNT FROM YESTERDAY (6/10) WAS INCORRECT AND HAS GONE DOWN. AS INFORMATION IS UPDATED, THE NUMBERS WILL INCREASE AGAIN. We were too quick to add yesterday’s mass testing numbers and apologize for any confusion this may cause.

How do our neighboring counties compare?

Lassen County has 5 confirmed cases.

Sierra County has 1 confirmed case.

Butte County is reporting 72 confirmed cases, an increase of one from yesterday.

Tehama County has 10 cases.

Washoe County in Nevada has 1,914 confirmed cases, and 69 deaths attributed to COVID, which is an increase of 21 cases from yesterday with no additional deaths. There are 630 active cases with 72 hospitalized and 1,215 individuals recovered.