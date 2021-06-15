June 14: Plumas Public Health announces just 1 new case

The Public Health Agency announced this evening, June 14, that there is just one new case to report. The health agency is posting positive test results twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays. On Thursday, Public Health reported two new cases.

Today’s reported case is from the Eastern Region (Graeagle/Portola).

The total confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the county to date is 736. There is just one active case — in Eastern Plumas. There have been 45 hospitalizations and six deaths to date.

To sign up for a vaccine go to the state’s MyTurn system.

More information about COVID-19 in Plumas County can be found by calling the Public Health hotline at 283-6400 or by visiting its covid website here.