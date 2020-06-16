June 15 Plumas COVID testing update

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Monday, June 15, there has been one new case of COVID-19 reported after more than two months without a case. To date there have been 1,111 COVID-19 tests conducted, with 1,063 testing negative, and 43 tests pending, with five confirmed cases of the virus, four of whom have recovered. Public Health considers an individual recovered when he or she has finished quarantine and is no longer showing signs or symptoms of the virus.

How do our neighboring counties compare?

Lassen County has 5 confirmed cases.

Sierra County has 1 confirmed case.

Butte County is reporting 78 confirmed cases, an increase of six from Friday.

Tehama County has 17 cases, an increase of seven from Friday.

Washoe County in Nevada has 2,003 confirmed cases, and 71 deaths attributed to COVID, which is an increase of 89 cases from Friday with two additional deaths. There are 640 active cases with 67 hospitalized and 1,292 individuals recovered.