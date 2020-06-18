June 17 Plumas COVID testing update

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Wednesday, June 17, there have been five confirmed cases of COVID-19. For more than two months, Plumas County held steady at four confirmed cases, but one was added Monday. To date there have been 1,158 COVID-19 tests conducted, with 1,089 testing negative, and 64 tests pending, with five confirmed cases of the virus, four of whom have recovered. Public Health considers an individual recovered when he or she has finished quarantine and is no longer showing signs or symptoms of the virus.

How do our neighboring counties compare?

Lassen County has 5 confirmed cases.

Sierra County has 1 confirmed case.

Butte County is reporting 79 confirmed cases.

Tehama County has 24 cases, seven more than were reported yesterday.

Washoe County in Nevada has 2,023 confirmed cases, and 71 deaths attributed to COVID, which is an increase of 7 cases from yesterday with no additional deaths. There are 634 active cases with 68 hospitalized and 1,318 individuals recovered.