June 17: Plumas Public Health announces 0 new cases

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, June 17, that there are zero new cases to report. The health agency is posting positive test results twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays. On Monday, June 14, Public Health reported just one new case and it was from the Eastern Region (Graeagle/Portola).

The total confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the county to date remains at 736. There is just one active case — in Eastern Plumas. There have been 45 hospitalizations and six deaths to date.

To sign up for a vaccine go to the state’s MyTurn system.

More information about COVID-19 in Plumas County can be found by calling the Public Health hotline at 283-6400 or by visiting its covid website here.