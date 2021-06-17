Highlighted News 

June 17: Plumas Public Health announces 0 new cases

Editor

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, June 17, that there are zero new cases to report. The health agency is posting positive test results twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays. On Monday, June 14, Public Health reported just one new case and it was from the Eastern Region (Graeagle/Portola).

The total confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the county to date remains at 736. There is just one active case — in Eastern Plumas. There have been 45 hospitalizations and six deaths to date.

To sign up for a vaccine go to the state’s MyTurn system.

More information about COVID-19 in Plumas County can be found by calling the Public Health hotline at 283-6400 or by visiting its covid website here.

6.17.2021- Final Package

