June 18 Plumas COVID testing; sixth confirmed

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Thursday, June 18, there have been six confirmed cases of COVID-19. For more than two months, Plumas County held steady at four confirmed cases, but one was added Monday, June 15, and another related case was confirmed today, June 18. Public Health investigations reveal that there were multiple exposures related to these cases.

To date there have been 1,171 COVID-19 tests conducted, with 1,099 testing negative, and 66 tests pending, with six confirmed cases of the virus, four of whom have recovered. Public Health considers an individual recovered when he or she has finished quarantine and is no longer showing signs or symptoms of the virus.

How do our neighboring counties compare?

Lassen County has 5 confirmed cases.

Sierra County has 1 confirmed case.

Butte County is reporting 81 confirmed cases, two more than yesterday.

Tehama County has 24 cases; several attributed to community spread by one person. In Shasta County, with 58 confirmed cases, an increase of seven cases was attributed to a family party.

Washoe County in Nevada has 2,106 confirmed cases, and 72 deaths attributed to COVID, which is an increase of 83 cases from yesterday with one additional death. There are 670 active cases with 71 hospitalized (three more than yesterday) and 1,364 individuals recovered.