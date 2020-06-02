June 2 Plumas COVID testing update

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Tuesday, June 2, there have been no new cases reported and all previously confirmed cases have recovered. To date there have been 777 COVID-19 tests conducted, with 724 testing negative, and 49 tests pending, with four confirmed cases of the virus, all of whom have recovered. Public Health considers an individual recovered when he or she has finished quarantine and is no longer showing signs or symptoms of the virus.

How do our neighboring counties compare?

Lassen County has 4 confirmed cases.

Sierra County has 1 confirmed case.

Butte County is reporting 5o confirmed cases.

Tehama County has 5 cases.

Washoe County in Nevada has 1606 confirmed cases, and 61 deaths attributed to COVID, which is an increase of 21 cases from yesterday with additional deaths. There are 563 active cases with 57 still hospitalized and 982 individuals recovered.