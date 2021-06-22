June 21: Plumas Public Health announces 1 new case

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, June 21, that there is one new case to report — this one from the Eastern Region (Graeagle/Portola). The health agency is posting positive test results twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays. On Thursday, June 17, Public Health reported zero new cases.

The total confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the county to date remains at 736. There is just one active case — in Eastern Plumas. There have been 45 hospitalizations and six deaths to date.

To sign up for a vaccine go to the state’s MyTurn system.

More information about COVID-19 in Plumas County can be found by calling the Public Health hotline at 283-6400 or by visiting its covid website here.