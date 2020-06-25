June 24 Plumas COVID testing update

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Wednesday, June 24, there have been seven confirmed cases of COVID-19. For more than two months, Plumas County held steady at four confirmed cases, but one (Eastern Plumas) was added Monday, June 15; and another related case (Quincy) was confirmed Thursday, June 18; the newest case was added today (Eastern Plumas). Public Health is continuing to trace and investigate the newest cases.

To date there have been 1,455 COVID-19 tests conducted, with 1,354 testing negative, and 97 tests pending, with seven confirmed cases of the virus, four of whom have recovered. Public Health considers an individual recovered when he or she has finished quarantine and is no longer showing signs or symptoms of the virus.

How do our neighboring counties compare?

Lassen County has 9 confirmed cases, an increase of two from yesterday.

Sierra County remains at 1 confirmed case.

Butte County is reporting 111 confirmed cases, seven more than yesterday.

Tehama County has 50 cases; twelve more than reported yesterday.

Washoe County in Nevada has 2,376 confirmed cases, and 74 deaths attributed to COVID, which is an increase of 90 cases from yesterday with no additional deaths. There are 748 active cases with 73 hospitalized and 1,554 individuals recovered.

California posted its biggest one-day increase and now has 190,222 confirmed cases, with 5,632 deaths. The breakdown according to age: