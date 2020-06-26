June 25 Plumas COVID testing update

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Thursday, June 25, there have been seven confirmed cases of COVID-19. For more than two months, Plumas County held steady at four confirmed cases, but one (Eastern Plumas) was added Monday, June 15; and another related case (Quincy) was confirmed Thursday, June 18; the newest case was added today (Eastern Plumas). Public Health is continuing to trace and investigate the newest cases.

To date there have been 1,470 COVID-19 tests conducted, with 1,374 testing negative, and 89 tests pending, with seven confirmed cases of the virus, four of whom have recovered. Public Health considers an individual recovered when he or she has finished quarantine and is no longer showing signs or symptoms of the virus.

How do our neighboring counties compare?

Lassen County has 9 confirmed cases, an increase of two from yesterday.

Sierra County remains at 1 confirmed case.

Butte County is reporting 119 confirmed cases, eight more than yesterday.

Tehama County has 55 cases; five more than reported yesterday.

Washoe County in Nevada has 2,404 confirmed cases, and 74 deaths attributed to COVID, which is an increase of 28 cases from yesterday with no additional deaths. There are 738 active cases with 77 hospitalized and 1,592 individuals recovered.