June 26 Plumas COVID testing update

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Friday, June 26, there have been seven confirmed cases of COVID-19. Five individuals have recovered and two cases are still active.

To date there have been 1,491 COVID-19 tests conducted, with 1,401 testing negative, and 89 tests pending, with seven confirmed cases of the virus, five of whom have recovered. Public Health considers an individual recovered when he or she has finished quarantine and is no longer showing signs or symptoms of the virus.

How do our neighboring counties compare?

Lassen County has 13 confirmed cases, an increase of four from yesterday. There is also a large number of confirmed cases now reported at the prison complex, but those are not added to Lassen County’s count.

Sierra County remains at 1 confirmed case.

Butte County is reporting 127 confirmed cases, eight more than yesterday.

Tehama County has 59 cases; four more than reported yesterday.

Washoe County in Nevada has 2,512 confirmed cases, and 74 deaths attributed to COVID, which is an increase of 108 cases from yesterday with no additional deaths. There are 806 active cases with 74 hospitalized and 1,632 individuals recovered.