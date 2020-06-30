June 30 Plumas COVID update

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Monday, June 30, there are nine confirmed cases of the virus, six of whom have recovered. Public Health considers an individual recovered when he or she has finished quarantine and is no longer showing signs or symptoms of the virus. The latest case, reported today, is an Eastern Plumas County resident identified during testing at the California Correctional Facility in Lassen County. The individual has symptoms and is isolating at home. Another case reported this afternoon (a Plumas District Hospital employee) is not contained in the Plumas County case count, because the individual resides in another county and will be counted there.

How do our neighboring counties compare?

Lassen County has 12 confirmed community cases, and 219 at the prison complex.

Sierra County remains at 1 confirmed case.

Butte County is reporting 157 confirmed cases, 7 more than yesterday.

Tehama County has 63 confirmed cases.

Washoe County in Nevada has 2,656 confirmed cases, and 75 deaths attributed to COVID, which is an increase of 110 cases from yesterday with no additional deaths. There are 978 active cases with 79 hospitalized and 1,713 individuals recovered.