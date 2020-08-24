On August 13, Kenneth Dean Willis of Portola, CA passed away at the age of 53 at Renown Hospital in Reno, NV.

He is survived by his wife Charlotte; his children Michael, Heather and Chandra (Willis) Andersen-Welch and Tylor Andersen-Welch (son-in-law). His father Maurice Willis of Portola, CA. His siblings Ed Willis, Gary and Becky (Conant) Willis, Sharri Willis all of Mulberry Grove, IL, and Rick Reynolds of Susanville, CA. Sisters-in-law Theresa and Tom Bauer of St. Elmo IL, Celeste and Jeff Murphy of Greenville, IL and brother-in-law Charles E. Stucker Jr. of Portola, CA. He had 12 nephews, 8 nieces and 17 great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Judy, his mother-in-law Andra Stucker and his father-in-law Charles E. Stucker Sr.

Kenneth was Born in Pomona, CA on October 6, 1966 to Maurice Dean Willis and Judy Mae (Fulton) Willis. He graduated from Mulberry Grove High School in Mulberry Grove IL in 1985. He married Charlotte (Stucker) Willis formerly of Greenville, IL. on August 30th, 1986. They shared 36 wonderful years together. He was employed by Union Pacific Railroad in 1991 and worked as a locomotive engineer until his death. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping with his friends and family. He will be remembered for his unique sense of humor and love for his family.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.