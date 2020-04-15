Lake Almanor confirmed case now tests negative

The fourth confirmed case of COVID-19 was identified April 10 as an individual from the Lake Almanor area. According to Plumas County Public Health, that person was asymptomatic at the time of testing.

Seneca Healthcare District announced April 13, (without sharing any personal health information), that the person who tested positive was tested again after their close contacts and household contacts tested negative. This person’s second test also came back negative after being under quarantine for the appropriate amount of time. Plumas County Public Health confirmed that information, and the investigation into the case has been completed.

Public Health Director Andrew Woodruff said April 15 that the other three confirmed cases — two in Eastern Plumas and one in Indian Valley — are still recovering.