Lake Almanor fireworks postponed

This week’s newspapers will contain a full page listing of events scheduled for the Fourth of July throughout Plumas County, including the fireworks planned for Lake Almanor. After the newspapers came off the press, the following was released from the Lake Almanor Area Chamber of Commerce:

“Due to rising lake levels, the Lake Almanor Area Chamber will need to postpone the Fireworks Spectacular scheduled for July 4th, 2019. Our fireworks committee leader, Jay Sableman received a phone call from Peninsula Fire Chief-Gary Pini on Monday, as well as the contracted pyrotechnical company that the launch site has been determined to be unsafe at the current lake level of 4494 feet. He has since been working tirelessly with Pyrotechnics, Peninsula Fire and the Chamber on this and looking into alternative options, none which have proven to be plausible. The event would cause significant forest fire risks to the community, the fire department personnel on site and the pyrotechnicians that facilitate the event. There is simply not enough space to do the show on the tip of the peninsula, or anywhere along the shore of Lake Almanor.

“We are pleased to announce that we have obtained approval from Peninsula Fire and Lake Almanor Country Club to postpone the Fireworks Spectacular to Labor Day Weekend, Saturday August 31, 2019.”

Contact the Chamber with any questions or if you need more information at info@lakealmanorarea.com or 530-258-2426.