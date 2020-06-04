Lake Almanor officially cancels Fourth of July fireworks and parade

The Lake Almanor Chamber of Commerce had held out hope that its annual Fourth of July celebration could still be held this year, and had planned to wait to announce its decision on the fireworks until 10 days before the event, but that has changed.

This morning the chamber released the following statement: “After much discussion with our County Officials, and waiting as long as possible for some hope for change in status, we have regretfully canceled our 4th of July activities, the Reverse Parade and Fireworks Spectacular. Though we had maintained hope that some things might be feasible, it just is not the case yet, and will not be by the 4th.

“We are hopeful that those recreating in our area understand and will continue to enjoy the fact that we are open, that our businesses are happy to see and serve them, and that by being pro-active and safe, we will continue to be so.”

In making the announcement, the chamber joins a host of other entities and locales across the North State that have canceled their Fourth of July celebrations due to social distancing measures in place due to coronavirus. Organizers of the Graeagle festivities announced their cancellation back in mid-April.

Plumas County public health officials have said that it is unlikely that any large gatherings will be possible this summer and are following all state guidelines. Gov. Gavin Newsom has repeatedly indicated that large group gatherings are part of the Stage 4 reopening process and would be among the last to be allowed.