Larry Gustafson died peacefully on March 7, 2021, with family by his side. He was 71 years old. He worked and lived in Plumas County for 46 years and died in the beautiful dome house he built in Quincy. He was outdoorsy and athletic and took every chance to enjoy what this area has to offer.

He was a great travel partner and had many adventures with his wife Peggy. He leaves behind his wife, daughter and two grandkids, a sister and many wonderful friends.