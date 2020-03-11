Larry Sternberg at March Words & Music

The March session of Quincy’s Words & Music on Thursday, March 12, at Patti’s Thunder Café in Quincy, will feature lifelong musician and Cromberg resident Larry Sternberg. Doors open at 6:45 p.m., with Sternberg starting his performance at 7 p.m. The show concludes at 9 p.m.

Born and raised in San Francisco, his job as a brakeman on the Western Pacific Railroad allowed him to move to the mountains of Plumas County and make a living. Sternberg’s familiarity with live rock and roll concerts began in junior high school, about 1962, and basically subsided in early 1972 when he moved to Cromberg.

Sternberg said, “In my senior year of high school a friend introduced me to the blues. I learned to play guitar using the Bob Dylan songbook, which cost $4.25 when I bought it in 1971. I would call the songs I know rock and roll or the blues, but I find that I am fascinated by the musical space in between the two genres.

“Singing and playing guitar was how I could enjoy my favorite songs whenever I wanted. To make music without turning on the stereo, to make music out of wood, steel, bone, a plastic pick, and air can be magical and somehow cathartic.”

Words & Music is a Plumas Arts program that started in 1989 at Morning Thunder Café with a grant from the California Arts Council. It features an artist to open the evening after which an open mic opportunity is offered to performers, novice and experienced, who bring unplugged acoustic performances of music and presentations of the spoken word.

Beverages are available for sale. Sign up at the door before 7 p.m. for an open mic spot following the featured artist. There is a $3 admission.

For more information about this or any of the many programs sponsored by Plumas Arts, call 283-3402, or visit online at www.plumasarts.org.