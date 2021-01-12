Larysa “Lara” Oksana Eichenberger, 75, of Quincy, California, passed away at St. Mary’s in Reno, Nevada, on Jan. 11, 2021. She succumbed to complications of several serious medical illnesses after weeks of treatment.

She is survived by her husband William R Eichenberger and her brother Leo Chaikovsky both of Quincy.

Larysa was born in Germany in 1945 and emigrated to the US in 1950 with her Ukranian-born parents, settling in Chicago. She graduated from Loyola University in Chicago with a Bachelor’s in Biology. She then earned a Master’s

Degree in Russian Literature from the University of Michigan. There she met her first husband Michael Stonebraker who earned a PHD in computer science.

They headed to Berkeley, California, where Michael was a professor at the University of Berkeley and Lara worked as a Russian translator there. After Lara and Michael split, she opened two stores in Oakland selling coffee and kitchen wares. She sold her businesses and earned an accounting certificate, which was her profession until she retired in Quincy in 2018.

Lara married her current husband in 1988 and they moved to Quincy where they built a home and cabinet shop. At the age of 65 she organized and ran a collective art gallery in Quincy, Main Street Artists, where 30 local artists could/can show and market their work. She leaves behind many friends here in Chicago and in the Bay Area.