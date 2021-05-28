News 

Lassen County Sheriff seeks help finding missing man

Editor

The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a missing person whose last confirmed location was Eagle Lake.

Agencies are asking the public if they have seen Jim Lamet, 72, or a 1990 brown Ford pickup with camper, license plate RPA292.

Lamet is described at 6’2″ tall, 185 lb, with short gray hair.

Lamet’s last confirmed location is Eagle Lake, and was believed to be headed to or at Klamath Marsh National Refuge.

If located, contact the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office at (541) 883-5130, or the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office at (530) 257-6121.

