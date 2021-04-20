News 

Lassen man found guilty of attempted murder

Editor

A Lassen County jury found a Susanville man guilty of attempted murder and all other charges and enhancements Monday, April 19.

Tobie Guffee

The jury convicted Tobie Guffee, 59, of attempted murder, first-degree residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism and enhancements. He is set for sentencing May 25, and faces a term of 15 years to life imprisonment. The case was tried by District Attorney Susan M. Rios.

Guffee faced charges regarding a July 2019 incident on Johnstonville Road in which the resident reported shooting an intruder.

According to a statement by the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office, the intruder, identified as Guffee, allegedly entered the residence by throwing a brick through a sliding glass door. Guffee then allegedly assaulted and stabbed an 88-year-old resident with a pitchfork. The resident fired a single shot, hitting Guffee, who turned and ran from the residence.

“We would like to thank the citizens who answered their jury summons and fulfilled their civic duty, particularly in this pandemic-era. This was our first felony trial in over a year and jury selection, as well as the trial process, worked a little differently than in the past with the safety protocols. The 12 jurors and two alternates ultimately selected gave five to six days out of their lives to listen to the evidence and render a verdict in this matter – and we recognize the inconveniences imposed upon them,” read a statement from the district attorney’s office.

“We further appreciate the crime victim and witnesses who came forward to testify and tell their story to the jury. Without people being willing to participate in the process, convictions like the one today would not be possible. Lassen County Victim Witness served a vital role in the facilitation of these witnesses. And lastly, we would like to extend our gratitude to the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office for their investigation, support, and assistance in the successful prosecution of this matter.”

