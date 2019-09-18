Last chance for Indian Valley residents to protest

The annexation of the Indian Valley Healthcare District by the Plumas Hospital District is proceeding with completion expected by the end of the year.

The next step in the process is a protest hearing conducted by LAFCo (the Local Agency Formation Commission). It is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Greenville Town Hall at 8 a.m. The hearing will conclude at 8:30 a.m. if no one appears to submit a written protest in person.

“I’m not anticipating any protests,” said Guy McNett, a director for the Indian Valley Health Care District and a proponent of the union of the two districts. “This is just part of the process that you have to go through.”

He added that the annexation has already been approved by the Indian Valley and Plumas hospital boards, as well as the Plumas County Board of Supervisors and LAFCo’s board.

“I think this will be a huge benefit for all involved,” he said.

Plumas has been managing Indian Valley’s clinic and it’s anticipated that the transition to the new relationship will be transparent to health care patients.