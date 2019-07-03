Law enforcement seeking this man

Local law enforcement is on the lookout for Robert Neal, a registered sex offender who is on parole for a crime committed in Plumas County. His parole agent reported that he removed his tracking device July 1 at his residence in Eureka. It is believed that he might be in the Lake Almanor area.

Neal, 40, is 6’2” with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is believed to be driving a 2001 blue Volkswagen with license plate 5XJ993. Anyone who sees Neal should call 911 or the sheriff’s office dispatch at 530-283-6300.

Neal was released from prison Dec. 5, 2018, and is under ordered supervision until 2028.

His victim and those who handled the case have been notified.