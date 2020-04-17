Law enforcement surrounds East Quincy home where man allegedly shot wife

Update 10:30 a.m.: Sheriff Todd Johns reports that the site is secure and a suspect is in custody. More information to follow.

Friday, April 17, at 8 a.m.: Plumas County Sheriff’s deputies and the California Highway Patrol are surrounding a residence on Redberg Avenue in East Quincy. According to Sheriff Todd Johns, a woman suffering from a gunshot wound is being treated at Plumas District Hospital in Quincy. Johns said “an elderly male in his late 60s” shot his wife. According to Johns, she exited the home and contacted a neighbor. The man is believed to be in the residence and was still alive when the woman exited the home. More information will be published as it becomes available.