Layoff assistance available: funds for rent, utilities and childcare

Have you recently been laid off or unable to work due to COVID-19? Layoff assistance is available. Join this free informational webinar to gain useful information about unemployment insurance, community resources and employment opportunities. The Alliance for Workforce Development received special funding to assist individuals laid off or unable to work due to COVID 19. This is for a limited time only and is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Example uses of these funds include, assistance with rent, utilities and childcare. More information about this special opportunity will be available by attending one of the following webinars. Advance registration required.

Plumas County Webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ptOutWR2RH-qukSh_XLbog?fbclid=IwAR32XVr0dMoApAt0ADv6DJTY7pQ8gd1uViwK_3dMhoRM7PbYNH86WCOuOeo

Lassen County Webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__ROfPgLAQBiAy9JVaCNo_g?fbclid=IwAR0Q8gq6h4ds0O8JQY-0pYlWCBpd0Kpg9asrN4EQ4-IbYa70IyiCvwVzos4