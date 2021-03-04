League to host Portola mine panel March 10

A controversial proposal to expand a mining operation near Portola will be the focus of a March 10 panel hosted by the League of Women Voters of Plumas County.

The panel, which starts at 6:30 p.m., will include mine applicant Perry Thompson, representing Hat Creek Construction, and Linda Judge, representing community opposition to the project. They will each have an opportunity to make an opening statement before responding to questions submitted by the general public.

The Zoom event, moderated by League President Jane Braxton Little, will include an explanation of the county process for considering Thompson’s application for approval.

The mine property, just north of the city of Portola, is owned by TLT Enterprises LLC. The project, which includes asphalt and rock-crushing plants, will be operated by Hat Creek Construction. The proposal expands the mining operation, dramatically increasing the amount of material to be mined and the acreage from 10 acres to 256 acres. Local residents have raised concerns that include water depletion and contamination, noise and community safety.

The League invites the general public to participate in this event by asking questions in advance and watching the panel remotely. Join the meeting by clicking the link below:

https://zoom.us/j/93442339927?pwd=aS9DUCtVVGs5RjBYcnhxNmszRnpJQT09

Meeting ID: 934 4233 9927 Passcode: 907936

You can also listen in by calling this telephone number: +1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

The League will accept questions submitted by 4 p.m. March 10 to [email protected]

The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan organization of women and men who strive to increase citizen involvement in civic affairs. In addition to occasional panels on current topics, the League sponsors an annual essay contest for Plumas County high school students, and forums for candidates seeking local and countywide office. For further information please contact Vice President Lori Simpson at 530-283-0317 or President Jane Braxton Little at 530- 284-6516.