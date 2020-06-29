Legacy bricks arrive at White Sulphur Springs Ranch

Submitted by John Lullo

Special to Plumas News

The Mohawk Valley Stewardship Council (MVSC) started a new fundraising campaign in 2016. The idea was to sell bricks inscribed with whatever message the buyer wished. The bricks would then be installed on the grounds near the old Ranch House. The campaign slogan was “Build a legacy brick buy brick.”

Since then over 100 bricks have been ordered to help in the restoration of White Sulphur Springs Ranch and on June 18 those bricks were delivered to the site on Highway 89 in Clio. Since permanent landscaping is not complete the purchased bricks were installed in a temporary display at the North entrance to the house.

The volunteers of MVSC are encouraging the community to visit the ranch and purchase a brick with a personal message that will forever become a permanent part of the historic site.

The MVSC is non-profit so contributions and brick purchases are tax deductible — there is a discount if more than one brick is ordered. Legacy bricks can be ordered via a brochure available on site, online at www.WhiteSulphurSpringsRanch.com or by calling membership chairwoman Janet Reihsen at 530-836-2495

Covid-19 has dealt a serious blow to the fundraising efforts of the MVSC. First Summerfest and then the rummage sale had to be canceled in order to minimize the risk of infection. The virus has caused a virtual stop to the restoration efforts at the ranch site. The Board of Directors is therefore asking for direct contributions from the public so that work can continue, and basic expenses covered. Contributions can be mailed to the MVSC at PO Box 25, Clio, CA 96106.