Related Posts

New eatery in East Quincy

La Na’cho Mama Mexican Taqueria is now open at 2061 East Main St., Quincy (formerly Cedarling). To go orders, 530-394-4639….

Chester business celebrates anniversary

Peterson Glass, located at 325 Main St. in Chester, is celebrating 20 years of serving Plumas & Lassen counties.

New eatery in Greenville

If you’ve been craving German food, there’s a new place in Greenville to get it now. Hometown girl Mary Shero…

Jeffroe’s Produce & Pies reopens

You’ll find farm fresh produce to sandwiches to fresh baked pies at Jeffroe’s Produce & Pies, now reopening at 539…

Plumas Bank awarded Bankers Cup for fourth consecutive year

Plumas Bancorp, the holding company for Plumas Bank, recently announced that the bank was awarded the prestigious Raymond James Bankers…

