Legacy Heirlooms in Chester
Legacy Heirlooms is now open at 289 Main St., Chester.
Owner David Holfjeld sells Antiques, Collectibles and Fine Jewelry.
La Na’cho Mama Mexican Taqueria is now open at 2061 East Main St., Quincy (formerly Cedarling). To go orders, 530-394-4639….
Peterson Glass, located at 325 Main St. in Chester, is celebrating 20 years of serving Plumas & Lassen counties.
If you’ve been craving German food, there’s a new place in Greenville to get it now. Hometown girl Mary Shero…
You’ll find farm fresh produce to sandwiches to fresh baked pies at Jeffroe’s Produce & Pies, now reopening at 539…
Plumas Bancorp, the holding company for Plumas Bank, recently announced that the bank was awarded the prestigious Raymond James Bankers…
