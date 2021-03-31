News 

Library branches offering two giveaways

Editor

April is another giveaway month at the Plumas County Library, with all four branches participating in two giveaways.

The first Spring Into Reading; the second  is a Blackout Poetry Project. Both giveaways are for all ages.

For Spring Into Reading, patrons are asked to complete an activity page and return it to one of the Library’s branches to receive a free book. The activity pages are available on the Library website and at each branch. Please call the Library if you have any questions.

For the Blackout Poetry project, the library is asking patrons to create a blackout poem. The library provides the materials; the patron provides the creativity in exchange for a free book. If a patron would like to do an activity page and a poem they could receive two books that day. One book per patron per project per day. There is a wide variety of books for patrons to choose from.

More details provided below:

 

