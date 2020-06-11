Friday, June 12, 2020
Latest:
Plumas News

Plumas News

Plumas County News

Plumas Bank purchased an automated external defibrillator (AED) for the Greenville community, and it is now located in its Greenville branch. The installation of this life-saving device is all part of making Indian Valley a Heart Safe community. Staff received training June 11. From left: Shannon Norman, Vanessa Leal (branch manager), Ellie Hatch, Chase Hume ( in back) and Wendye Markowitz. Photo submitted

News 

Life-saving device at Plumas Bank in Greenville

Debra Moore, Managing Editor

More News