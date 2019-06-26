Life Tributes for the week of 6/26/19

Christie O’Neill Briggs

Christie Lynn O’Neill Briggs died peacefully June 11, 2019, after a four-year battle with cancer. She was born April 18, 1951, in Portola, the second of three children born to Norman and Evelyn (“Babe”) O’Neill.

For Christie, family was everything, and she was devoted to the five children that she and her husband, Charlie, shared, and later 10 grandchildren. Nothing brought her more joy in life than spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved reading and sharing books with family and friends, as well as gardening, crocheting and doing crafts.

Hers was a life of service to many people. Christie directed the Montana Talking Book Library at the State Library for over 20 years. She was also regional manager for the American Cancer Society in Pendleton and Salem, Oregon. Christie also worked in hospital administration 15 years at the Community Hospital in Pendleton, Oregon. She attended California State University – Chico. Christie was a lifelong community volunteer.

Christie was married to Gary Jellum, 1975 – 1988 (they had two children, Emily and Adria). She married Charlie Briggs, the love of her life, March 17, 1991, (St. Patrick’s Day) on a sternwheeler in the middle of Lake Tahoe. Christie and Charlie lived in western Oregon for two years before moving to Helena, where Charlie lived previously.

Christie was a faithful member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Cathedral in Helena.

She is survived by her husband, Charlie; her children, Emily (Bob) Hanchett, Adria Jellum, Elizabeth Briggs, Amber (Edmund) Briggs-Most, and Kevin Briggs; as well as 10 grandchildren; two nieces; a nephew; cousins; and her aunt, Lora Humphrey.

She was preceded in death by her father, Norm O’Neill; mother, “Babe” O’Neill; brother, Stephen O’Neill; and sister, Susie O’Neill Wilcox.

A memorial service for Christie is scheduled at 2 p.m., Friday, June 28, at St. Peter’s Episcopal Cathedral, 511 Park Ave., Helena, Montana. In Christie’s honor, donations may be made to: The Montana Association for the Blind Summer Orientation; Angel Flight West; or St. Peter’s Episcopal Cathedral.

To offer condolences, please visit: stevensonwilke.com.

Mary Jane (Leal) DePolo

Mary Jane (Leal) DePolo, 63, passed away in Portola, on May 20, 2019. She was born in International Falls, Minnesota, to William and Betty Vander Bie on Dec. 10, 1955, and resided in Portola for the past 30 years.

Mary was employed at the Feather River Inn for many years and in her later years as a caregiver for the elderly. Mary was involved in the sports and school activities of her children and later her grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with her family and loved the great outdoors.

As she raised her children, her creative side would come out in full display. This creativity continued when her grandchildren arrived, whether it be gardening, cooking, making jewelry and other arts and crafts.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Monte Depolo.

She is survived by her children, Jeff (Beth) Leal, Josh (Missy) Leal, Jamie (Becki) Leal and Jacqie (Nick) Gonzales; and her 11 grandchildren, Emily, Matthew, Elena, Joseph, Patrick, Emma, Gabriel, Zayden, Judah, Natalie and Evelyn. She is also survived by her brothers, Matt, Mark and Mike Vander Bie.

Mary Jane will be missed greatly missed by her family, friends and her beloved dog Cruiser.

Rita Faye Marshall

On March 6, 1929, my mother was born to this world and on June 11, 2019, she left it for a better place at the age of 90. Her parents, Alfred and Lauretta Belohlavek, named her Rita Faye Belohlavek. She was born in Monrovia and passed from her life in Yuba City. She was a resident of Quincy for 57 years. God gave to me the gift of her being my mother and I’ll cherish it forever.

My mom Rita was raised in Sierra Madre where she attended St. Anthony’s Catholic School until the eighth grade, then finished high school at Sierra Madre graduating a year early. She chose Pasadena City College to further her education.

Growing up she was able to swim at Malibu in their beach house and ride her bike up and down the hills of Sierra Madre. She spent a lot of her time traveling with her parents. When her father joined the Navy and she would have to move, she was able to remain in Sierra Madre living with her Grandmother Belohlavek until her parents could return permanently. She adored her grandma and learned many things from her.

One day in 1945 she was joy riding with her friends and caught the eye of a tall handsome man named Robert Marshall who told his friends, “that’s the girl I’m going to marry.” On May 25, 1946, they eloped to Las Vegas and got married. They were married 59 years. Four years later they renewed their vows in the Catholic Church and not long after that she conceived her first child, born April 1, 1951. They named him Kendall Scott Marshall who went by the name Scott. It was two-and-half years later that they were blessed with their second child. They named her Krista Ann Marshall.

In 1962 they moved to Quincy where Rita became a working mom for the first time. She worked for Dr. Murray Schultz, DDS for many years, then Drs. Althouse, Whitney and Beye as well as Dr. Christensen. By the time she left that job Dr. Whitney was the only one still practicing in Quincy. She then took her bookkeeping skills and worked for Ron Logan in his insurance business. It wasn’t long after that she became self employed and did the books for many local businesses. She made sure she balanced every night, and she did! I always said if you looked close enough you could see $ signs embedded in her eyeballs. She was honest, smart and witty.

Mom was a Sorority member for over 50 years going through the four chapters in Quincy. She was a PDH Hospital volunteer for over 25 years where she held the office of treasurer and president. She was in the Emblem Club and helped out the Quincy Volunteer Fire Department. She loved to bowl and she bowled in leagues for over 20 years. Then the sport of golf intrigued her and she began playing that on a regular basis. She loved playing cards and enjoyed a good game of cribbage. My mom would rather read then watch TV and she enjoyed reading many books often reading the same more then once.

In 2005 my father, Robert Marshall, passed on to heaven and it was after my brother Scott went to run through the fields of Heaven in 2012 that we made plans for her to move in with me. The house was ready for her to move into in 2015. She lived with me for over two years, but was in my care for four years, beginning in her home. In 2017, she went to live in an extended care facility in Paradise, until Nov. 8, 2018, when the Camp Fire forced all the occupants to evacuate. All 91 made it out safely. She was then put in the care of Yuba Skilled Nursing home which is where she was when the angels called her to heaven, with myself nearby.

Rita is survived by her daughter Krista Marshall, Quincy; granddaughter Shauna (Mikesell) Schultz and spouse Randy, Nevada City; grandson Ryan Mikesell, Quincy; ex-son-in-law Craig Mikesell, Quincy; great granddaughter Ashlyn Schultz, Nevada City; and numerous cousins.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, my dad, Robert Marshall; son, Scott Marshall; granddaughter Lindsay Joy Mikesell; her parents, Alfred and Lauretta Belohlavek and her grandparents. The world will not be the same without her in it.

Mass at St. John’s Catholic Church in Quincy will be said for her Wednesday, June 26 at 9 a.m. and again at 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 29 during church.

A Memorial Mass will be held for Rita on July 27 at St. John’s Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. with a gathering in the Church’s Social Hall to follow.

Never become too comfortable with time. It takes our loved ones away. Cherish every moment you have with them and keep them in your hearts forever.

I love you mom.

Marianne Marie Perry

Marianne Marie Perry died peacefully at her winter home in San Diego on June 8, 2019, at the age of 84-years-old.

Marianne is survived by her three children, James Michael Perry, Kathleen Marie Perry and Eileen Veda Gale-Perry. She also leaves behind five grandchildren, Jessica Leanne Perry Abramson, James Adam Perry, Jared Michael Perry, Nicholas James Gale, Brannon Edward Gale, and one great-granddaughter, Eva Sophia Gale. She is also survived by her half-sister, Linda Pickering and her niece, Leilani Starr.

Marianne was born Aug. 1, 1934, in Terril, Iowa, at the family farm. Her family moved to San Diego when she was 12-years-old. After graduating from high school, she met her husband, James Alan Perry (died October 1986), and they moved to the San Francisco Bay Area. They loved and frequently visited the Lake Almanor Area, where they enjoyed camping, fishing and water skiing with their children.

James, “Jim,” and Marianne bought a cabin in Warner Valley in 1978. There, Marianne would spend every summer, listening to the creek and enjoying the beauty of the trees and wildflowers.

Marianne never drove a car, but she enjoyed riding her motorcycle until she was nearly 70-years-old. She also loved to bicycle, hike, walk, sew and read.

Marianne will be missed by all whose lives she touched.

Donations are not expected or necessary, but for those so inclined, she had a heart for people experiencing homelessness. Please consider sharing your spare change with someone in need the next time they cross your path in honor of Marianne.

Linda Joan Randall (née Dallimore)

Linda Joan Randall (née Dallimore), 70, of Graeagle and snowbird in Mesquite, Nevada, passed away after a long battle against cancer on May 24, 2019.

Born in 1949 in Reno, Nevada, Linda graduated Bishop Minogue High School and attended the University of Nevada, Reno. While Linda had many careers, she truly enjoyed her work as a photo editor for Feather Publishing (Pumas and Lassen County) and her hobby of “laying tile.”

Linda is survived by her beloved family: husband, Robert; sisters, Mary Phillips, Baker, of Oregon and Kathy Twiddy and brother-in-law Ken Twiddy, of Henderson, Nevada; her nieces, Kelli Twiddy, Kristi Bowen, Libby Phillips and Beth Stankus; her nephews, Ken Twiddy and Stephen Phillips; and adult stepchildren, Kenneth Randall and Janice Leese and Sandra and Curtis Thomas. She had five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and three great-nieces and nephews.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, George and Rita Dallimore, her brothers, George and Alvin Dallimore and sister-in-law, LouAlice Randall.

A celebration of her life will be scheduled for later this summer in Graeagle.